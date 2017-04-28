BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
April 28 NPO Fizika
* FY 2016 profit after tax 489.7 million roubles ($8.62 million) versus loss of 24.8 million roubles year ago
* FY 2016 sales revenue 333.8 million roubles versus 233.8 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2qeAFYu Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8003 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S