March 30 NPT Ltd -
* Finalised terms and entered into conditional agreements
with Kiwi Property Group Limited
* NPT board supports Kiwi Property proposal
* Kiwi Properties will be sold to two NPT subsidiaries for a
total consideration of NZ$230 million
* Kiwi Property proposal includes purchase of majestic
centre in Wellington and north city shopping centre in Porirua
by two units
* NPT and its subsidiaries propose to fund acquisition of
Kiwi Properties through additional bank borrowings of
approximately $87 million
* If Kiwi Property proposal proceeds it is expected to
result in about 7% increase in pro forma dividends per share for
year to 31 march 2018
* Kiwi Property will subscribe for new, fully paid ordinary
shares in NPT and become a shareholder of 19.9% of shareholding
* All figures in NZ$
