* Office Depot Inc partners with Centriq Technology on asset management platform
June 12 Nrg Energy Inc
* NRG Energy - Co, Genon Energy, holders of Genon's notes, continue negotiating, documenting, finalizing restructuring support agreement - SEC filing
* NRG Energy - Parties have agreed to extend term of consent agreement to 5:00 p.m. eastern time, on June 12
* First Cobalt Corp says entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of CobalTech Mining Inc
* ECHOSTAR MOBILE AND THALES PARTNER ON MOBILE SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY FOR PUBLIC PROTECTION AND DISASTER RELIEF