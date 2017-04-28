BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
April 28 NRG Energy Inc
* NRG Energy Inc says all 13 directors nominated by company were elected and each received affirmative vote of majority of votes cast at Annual Meeting Source text (bit.ly/2qfpqyW) Further company coverage:
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: