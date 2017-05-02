May 2 Nrg Yield Inc

* Qtrly loss per class a and class c common share $0.03

* Qtrly total operating revenues $218 million versus $234 million

* Says updating 2017 guidance following close of march drop down acquisition

* Says announcing 3.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.27 per share in q2 2017

* Nrg yield inc sees 2017 full year net income $140 million

* Nrg yield inc sees 2017 full year adjusted ebitda $920 million

* Nrg yield inc - nrg yield is targeting dividend per share growth of 15% annually on each of its class a and class c common stock through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: