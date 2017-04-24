BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Nsfocus Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Zfe0bV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
