BRIEF-Viacom announces 2 new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
April 19 Nsfocus Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 26 million A shares of its common stock through private placement, at 30.34 yuan/share, and raised 788.8 million yuan in total
* Says new shares will be listed on April 20
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Sl4vHG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.