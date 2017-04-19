BRIEF-TG Therapeutics provides additional data from early-stage cancer drug study
* Tg therapeutics - triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202 and bendamustine was generally well-tolerated with only gr 3/4 event >10% being neutropenia
April 19 NTS ASA:
* ENTERS AGREEMENT TO BUY MIDT-NORSK HAVBRUK AS
* AGREEMENT VALUES OWN CAPITAL OF MIDT-NORSK HAVBRUK AS AT NOK 1.43 BILLION
* MIDT-NORSK HAVBRUK AS WILL GET 48.5 MILLION STOCKS IN NTS ASA AS COMPENSATION
* DUE DILIGENCE TO BE COMPLETED IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene