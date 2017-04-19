April 19 NTS ASA:

* ENTERS AGREEMENT TO BUY MIDT-NORSK HAVBRUK AS

* AGREEMENT VALUES OWN CAPITAL OF MIDT-NORSK HAVBRUK AS AT NOK 1.43 BILLION

* MIDT-NORSK HAVBRUK AS WILL GET 48.5 MILLION STOCKS IN NTS ASA AS COMPENSATION

* DUE DILIGENCE TO BE COMPLETED IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)