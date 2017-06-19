BRIEF-Tesla enters sixth amendment to its ABL credit agreement - SEC filing
* On June 19, co, unit entered into the sixth amendment to the ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015 - SEC filing
June 19 National Transportation Safety Board:
* NTSB opens docket on fatal 2016 highway crash involving a Tesla model S and a tractor-semitrailer truck near Williston, Florida Source text: bit.ly/2sIfRcp Further company coverage:
* On June 19, co, unit entered into the sixth amendment to the ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has reached a settlement to resolve lawsuits by 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in many of its vehicles, lawyers for the automaker said in a court filing on Friday.