BRIEF-Colas unit Sintra acquires Meloche in Canada
SINTRA INC., A COLAS SUBSIDIARY IN QUEBEC, HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS FROM LA COMPAGNIE MELOCHE INC.
April 24 Nikkei:
* NTT Docomo's group operating profit is seen edging up to around 950 billion yen ($8.63 billion) in the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* NTT Docomo's top-line operating revenue is likely to rise modestly in the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* NTT Docomo's operating revenue likely fell short of the projected 2 pct increase to 4.61 trillion yen in the year ending march 2018 - Nikkei
For fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, NTT Docomo's operating profit expected to come in close to co's forecast, at around 940 billion yen - Nikkei
REG-JCDECAUX TOP MEDIA WINS THE EXCLUSIVE ADVERTISING CONCESSION FOR TOCUMEN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN PANAMA
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bahrain Telecommunications Company's (Batelco) Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the unsecured rating of Batelco International Finance No. 1 Limited at 'BB+'. This rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on the sovereign rating of Bahrain to Negative from Stable and the affirmation of