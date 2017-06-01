BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1NTT Urban Development Corp
* Says its unit Downtown Properties Owner LLC acquired U.S.-based firm Stuart Street Holdings LLC, which is engaged in real estate investment and operation in U.S., on May 31
* Says the company indirectly hold 98 percent stake in Stuart Street Holdings
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/GjmvDd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show