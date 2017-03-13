BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 13 Nuance Communications Inc:
* Nuance announces proposed $350 million offering of senior convertible notes due 2025
* Nuance Communications - nuance intends to use approximately $150 million of net proceeds from offering to repurchase shares of nuance's common stock
* Nuance Communications-to use remaining proceeds to repurchase, redeem, retire or otherwise repay all of outstanding 2.75% senior convertible debentures due 2031 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 16 Yields on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Friday after economic activity expanded slightly below expectations in April, supporting bets that the central bank will next month slash rates by 75 basis points. The so-called IBC-Br index rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, compared to the median 0.30 percent analyst estimate. The release added to a batch of data pointing to a slow economic recover