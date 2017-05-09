BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Nuance Communications Inc
* Nuance announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43
In Q2 of fiscal 2017, Nuance reported GAAP revenue of $499.6 million, compared to $478.7 million a year ago.
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016