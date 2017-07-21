BRIEF-Nuance sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS from $0.26 to $0.28

July 21 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc

* Nuance provides update on malware incident and business impact

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 to $0.28

* Sees Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.09 to $0.11

* Sees Q3 revenue $494 million to $498 million

* ‍expects malware incident to have an impact on its financial results for third fiscal quarter of 2017​

* Expects to have service restored to substantially all clients on him transcription platform, escription lh, within two weeks​

* ‍Impact from malware incident will be primarily related to him transcription business as co continues to reactivate customers during quarter​

* ‍Escription RH and clinic 360 solutions that reside on cloud-based him transcription platform, EMDAT, were restored to full capability on July 3​

* ‍critical test results application, part of Nuance's diagnostics radiology workflow solutions, was reactivated for all clients on July 16​

* ‍Net new bookings in Q3 were up year-over-year between 20.0 pct and 25.0 pct​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $509.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: