PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 6 Nucor Corp
* Nucor corp - declared regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3775 per share on Nucor's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash