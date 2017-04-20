April 20 Nucor Corp:

* "For 2017, we estimate capital spending of approximately $550 million and depreciation and amortization of about $730 million" - Conf call

* While recent trade case decisions have begun to reduce flood of dump, subsidized products from foreign producers, imports continue to negatively impact U.S. steel industry overall -Conf call

* "Certain countries continue to brazenly break and circumvent our nation's trade laws" - Conf call

* "Earnings in the second quarter 2017 are expected to increase compared to the first quarter" - Conf call

* "Our fabricated construction products order books indicate that the nonresidential construction markets have regained momentum in 2017"- Conf call

* We welcome an investigation into impact of imported steel upon our national security, particularly given that many of these steels are imported illegally, violating our trade laws - Conf call

* "The amount of steel consumed per rig has doubled since about 2013" - Conf call

* Rig counts are up, just about double. Steel consumed per rig, up, just about double. That bodes well for steel consumption in energy market - Conf call