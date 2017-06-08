June 8 Numerex Corp

* Numerex announces new debt financing from hale capital partners

* Numerex corp- hale capital will become numerex's new primary financing partner

* Numerex corp - new facility reduces co's cash interest expense in near term, extends maturity date under primary credit facility from 2020 to 2021

* Numerex corp says recently closed $13.5 million note purchase agreement with hale capital partners