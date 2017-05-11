May 11 Numerex Corp

* Numerex awarded multi-year offender monitoring contract for the City of Charlotte

* Numerex Corp - renewal of a multi-year contract with charlotte-Mecklenburg police department through city of Charlotte, N.C

* Numerex Corp - contract agreement will provide Numerex's state of art offender monitoring and tracking solution, Omnilink

* Numerex Corp - contract renewal provides up to five years of offender tracking services with an approximate value of $2 million