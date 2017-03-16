March 16 Numerex Corp
* Numerex Corp files for non-timely 10-K
* Numerex says delay in filing 10-K principally due to need
to devote additional time & resources to renegotiating
outstanding senior indebtedness
* Numerex says since early February 2017, management had
been engaged in active negotiations to refinance the company's
senior indebtedness
* Numerex says on March 14, 2017, despite its commitment,
the potential lender informed management that it determined not
to fund the loan
* Numerex - as of March 17, co will not be in compliance
with some covenants in loan agreement, as amended, or as of
December 31, 2016
* Numerex - Co's management in discussions with existing &
potential financing sources to restructure its senior
indebtedness, obtain alternative financing
* Numerex - will file the form 10-K as soon as practicable
and within the 15 day extension period
* Numerex - Absent waiver of senior indebtedness before
filing annual report, believes it will reclassify long-term debt
as current liability as of Dec 31, 2016
