BRIEF-Shaanxi International Trust's share trade to halt pending share placement plan
* Says share trade to halt from June 20 pending announcement related to share placement
May 8 Numis Corporation Plc:
* HY revenue £52.4m versus £56.8m year ago
* HY total income £53.8m versus £56.9m year ago
* HY profit before tax £10.5m versus £16.8m year ago
* HY earnings per share 8.0p versus 12.2p year ago
* Says board has approved an unchanged interim dividend of 5.50p (2016: 5.50p)
* Says second half has started very well with completion of 10 fund raises generating fees of over £10m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says share trade to halt from June 20 pending announcement related to share placement
BELGRADE, June 19 An International Monetary Fund mission will begin assessing Serbia's compliance with terms of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) standby loan this week, the Fund's office in the country said on Monday.
* cdpq & GE Capital Aviation Services to join forces in creating USD 2-billion global aircraft financing platform