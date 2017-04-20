BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 20 NuStar Energy LP
* NuStar Energy L.P. announces public offering of senior notes
* NuStar Energy LP - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund a portion of purchase price of Navigator Energy Services, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.