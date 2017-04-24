BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co
April 24 Nustar Energy LP:
* Nustar Energy L.P. Reports earnings results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.49
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nustar Energy Lp - qtrly total revenues $487.4 million versus $405.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $457.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group