AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
March 2 Nutanix Inc :
* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Nutanix reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.45 to $0.48
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.66
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $180 million to $190 million
* Q2 revenue $182.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $178.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin between 57% and 58%
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.35, revenue view $188.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.