UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Nutraceutical International Corp
* Nutraceutical reports fiscal 2017 q2 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 sales $61.2 million versus $59.5 million
* Nutraceutical -expect that by end of fiscal 2017, annualized reduction in employee expenses going forward will exceed $4.0 million per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources