April 5 Nutrisystem Inc

* Nutrisystem Inc -Effective as of April 4, board approved amendment to article III, section 4 of co's amended and restated bylaws to eliminate removal bylaw

* Nutrisystem -bylaws provide any director may be removed from office by holders of majority of voting power of all outstanding shares entitled to vote in election of directors

* Nutrisystem inc- amendment to bylaws as a result of judge's order in class action complaint by Harold Frechter against co