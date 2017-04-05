BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 5 Nutrisystem Inc
* Nutrisystem Inc -Effective as of April 4, board approved amendment to article III, section 4 of co's amended and restated bylaws to eliminate removal bylaw
* Nutrisystem -bylaws provide any director may be removed from office by holders of majority of voting power of all outstanding shares entitled to vote in election of directors
* Nutrisystem inc- amendment to bylaws as a result of judge's order in class action complaint by Harold Frechter against co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
