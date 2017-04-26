UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Nutrisystem Inc:
* Nutrisystem announces first quarter 2017 financial results, exceeding expectations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $650 million to $665 million
* Q1 revenue rose 31 percent to $212.7 million
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63
* Sees Q2 revenue $178 million to $183 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $202.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $175.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $642.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nutrisystem Inc - raises full year 2017 revenue and diluted income per share guidance
* Nutrisystem Inc - sees full year 2017 diluted income per common share between $1.65 and $1.75 compared to previous range of $1.55 to $1.65,
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources