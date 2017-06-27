UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 By-Health Co Ltd
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 50-90 percent y/y from 358.8 million yuan ($52.62 million) a year earlier
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tfFnqm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8186 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources