14 hours ago
BRIEF-Nuvasive announces new organizational structure
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
July 27, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Nuvasive announces new organizational structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc

* Announces new organizational structure

* Nuvasive Inc says it has accepted resignation of its CFO Quentin Blackford, effective August 25, 2017

* Nuvasive - Vickie Capps, independent member of co's board, will provide guidance and support to co's financial organization during transition period

* Says Jason Hannon, president and chief operating officer, is stepping down from his position

* Nuvasive Inc - new structure designed to align strategy and innovation, integrate global commercial channels and transform business operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

