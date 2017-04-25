UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
April 25 NuVasive Inc-
* NuVasive announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue rose 16.2 percent to $250 million
* NuVasive Inc says amended its existing revolving line of credit to expand facility from $150 million up to $500 million
* Reiterated full year 2017 guidance
* NuVasive Inc - expects expanded facility to allow "greater flexibility" in planning for maturity of its convertible notes due july 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $250.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
