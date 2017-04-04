BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
April 4 Nuvectra Corp
* Nuvectra - effective March 30, co entered into amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A to amend development agreement between Aleva and co
* Nuvectra corp - under terms of amendment, Aleva and Nuvectra agreed to modify payment schedule and timing of certain payments - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp