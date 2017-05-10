May 10 Nuvista Energy Ltd

* Nuvista energy - reaffirm Q2 and FY production guidance ranges of 26,000-29,000 boe/d and 28,000-31,000 boe/d, respectively

* Nuvista energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Nuvista energy ltd says achieved Q1 2017 production of 26,731 boe/d, representing growth of 8% compared to prior quarter production of 24,716 boe/d

* Nuvista energy ltd says re-affirm projected 2017 capital spending in range of $280-300 million

* Qtrly basic ffo per share $0.25

* Q1 oil and natural gas revenues $84.2 million versus $59.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: