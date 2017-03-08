March 8 Nuvista Energy Ltd:
* Q4 FFO per share C$0.24
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup
and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for
second half of 2017
* expect 2017 capital expenditures to be at higher end of
our existing capital spending guidance range of $260 - $300
million
* Says production for Q4 of 2016 was 24,716 BOE/D, an
increase of 6%
* Q1 production is expected to be at or slightly below lower
end of previous guidance range
* Sees annual 2017 production guidance is 28,000 - 31,000
BOE/D.
* Says achieved funds from operations of $40.7 million
($0.24/share, basic and diluted) for Q4 of 2016
