BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 4 NV5 Global Inc:
* NV5 announces strong first quarter financial results and three strategic acquisitions; raises guidance
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.59 to $1.72
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.12 to $2.25
* Q1 revenue $65.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $331 million to $345 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog was $225.2 million as of April 1, 2017 compared to $220.8 million as of December 31, 2016
* NV5 raises full-year 2017 revenue guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.