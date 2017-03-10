UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 9 Nv5 Global Inc:
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* NV5 announces record fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.93 to $2.05
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.53 to $1.65
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $64.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.2 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $302 million to $316 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.01, revenue view $301.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Short sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc's shares saw their year-to-date losses more than double after the company's shares jumped on Friday on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the grocer, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v