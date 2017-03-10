BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 10 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc
* NW Bio reaches agreement with convertible note holders
* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Has signed a note repurchase agreement with a group of bondholders affiliated with Whitebox Advisors
* Northwest Biotherapeutics - Co, Whitebox negotiated a time payment approach tailored to co's development schedule with increasing periodic payments over next 4 months
* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - As part of consideration for the adjustments, Whitebox also will be receiving NW Bio common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.