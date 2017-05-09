May 9 NxStage Medical Inc:

* NxStage reports first quarter financial results

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $95 million to $97 million

* Q1 revenue $96.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.3 million

* NxStage Medical Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02

* NxStage Medical Inc - revising annual home revenue growth target to be between 10 to 13 pct for 2017 versus previous 15 pct target

* NxStage Medical Inc - expect fy total company revenue in a range of $400 to $405 million

* NxStage Medical Inc - company reaffirms total revenue guidance and profitability for 2017

* NxStage Medical Inc - for q2 of 2017, company expects net loss in range of $1 to $3 million

* Q2 revenue view $98.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $401.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: