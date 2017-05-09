BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
May 9 NxStage Medical Inc:
* NxStage reports first quarter financial results
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $95 million to $97 million
* Q1 revenue $96.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.3 million
* NxStage Medical Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02
* NxStage Medical Inc - revising annual home revenue growth target to be between 10 to 13 pct for 2017 versus previous 15 pct target
* NxStage Medical Inc - expect fy total company revenue in a range of $400 to $405 million
* NxStage Medical Inc - company reaffirms total revenue guidance and profitability for 2017
* NxStage Medical Inc - for q2 of 2017, company expects net loss in range of $1 to $3 million
* Q2 revenue view $98.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $401.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 Major U.S. technology company chief executives sat down with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top Trump administration officials on Monday before meeting with the president on cutting government waste and improving information technology services.
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.