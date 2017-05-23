May 23 New York Attorney General Eric T.
Schneiderman:
* Says 47 states and the District of Columbia have reached a
$18.5 million settlement with Target Corp
* Says settlement with Target Corp to resolve states'
investigation into co's 2013 data breach
* Says settlement requires Target to develop, implement,
maintain a comprehensive information security program
* Says settlement requires Target to employ
executive/officer responsible for executing plan regarding
information security program
* Says Target is also required to hire an independent
third-party to conduct a comprehensive security assessment
* Says agreement with Target also requires co to segment its
cardholder data from rest of its computer network
* Agreement requires Target to take steps including
implementing password rotation policies, two-factor
authentication for some accounts
Source text (on.ny.gov/2rx2MT5)
