BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
Feb 21 New York State Department of Financial Services (NY DFS):
* New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) announces probe into insurer contraceptive coverage compliance following undercover sting
* Says undercover sting found that 11 health insurers provided inaccurate or misleading information
* Says several health insurers incorrectly stated that a particular contraceptive drug or device is not covered
* Will request information, documentation from health insurers on coverage, reimbursement of contraceptive drugs, devices under health insurance policies Source text: (on.ny.gov/2lrl6b4)
* U.S. FDA has granted an orphan drug designation for its compound RASRx1902 for treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy Source text for Eikon:
* Human longevity - signed agreement with merck kgaa, darmstadt, germany which operates its biopharmaceutical business as emd serono in u.s. And canada