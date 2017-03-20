BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of CAD$10 million venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round
March 20 (Reuters) -
* NY Fed credit-access survey shows 'discouraged' consumers rose over last 12 mths to 7.1 percent, highest level since mid-2014
* NY Fed survey shows respondents likely to apply for credit in last 12 mths fell to series low of 26 percent
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing