March 31 Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA:

* Says its unit Nyesa Explotaciones Hoteleras sells Hotel Macarena in Sevilla

* Says this operation improves the group's net worth in more than 11.1 million euros ($11.9 million)

* Says sale guarantees the fulfillment of the payment plan contained in its units creditors agreement and means a reduction of the group's financial indebtedness by more than 38.4 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9362 euros)