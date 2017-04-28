BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA:
* Signs investment contract with its reference shareholders Aqualdre, Fanumceo, majority shareholders of russian company Marma and russian real estate group NAI Becar
* Contract aims to regulate a non-cash capital increase to be subscribed through contribution of 98.12 percent shares of Marma
* Contract also aims to regulate the signing of a credit line agreement for an amount of 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million)
* Issue price in the capital increase is expected at 0.06 euros per share, share premium at 0.045 euros per share
* Says none of Marma shareholders will reach a stake equal to, or higher than 30 percent in share capital of Nyesa upon share capital increase Source text for Eikon:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.