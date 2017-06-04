June 4 (Reuters) -

* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents

* Premium category listing on LSE alongside domestic offering seen as next best option for Saudi Aramco, followed by standard listing on LSE- FT, citing documents

* Legal counsel implying that London is now frontrunner for Saudi Aramco listing- FT

* Prince Mohammed privately pushed for New York listing of Saudi Aramco- FT, citing sources