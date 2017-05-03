May 3 New York Times Co

* The New York Times Company reports 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q1 circulation revenue $ 242.375 million versus $218.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Total revenues for q1 of 2017 increased 5.1 percent to $398.8 million from $379.5 million in q1 of 2016

* Q1 advertising revenue $ 130.028 million versus $139.7 million

* New york times co - qtrly circulation revenues increased 11.2 percent, while advertising revenues declined 6.9 percent

* Total circulation revenues in Q2 of 2017 are expected to increase at a rate similar to that of Q1 of 2017

* Total advertising revenues in Q2 of 2017 are expected to decrease in low- to mid-single digits

* Operating costs and adjusted operating costs are expected to increase in mid-single digits in Q2 of 2017

* Expects capital expenditures of $85 million to $90 million on a pre-tax basis in 2017

* Paid digital-only subscriptions totaled 2.2 million at end of Q1 2017, net increase of 348,000 subscriptions compared to end of Q4 2016

* Growth in no. of paid digital-only subscriptions to news products in Q2 of 2017 is expected to be slower than prior two quarters