March 10 NZME Ltd

* NZME Fairfax NZ merger update

* NZCC are now seeking to provide a final determination on proposed merger by 11 April 2017

* NZME and Fairfax new zealand received, agreed to, request from NZCC to extend 15 march 2017 target date for NZCC's final decision on proposed merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: