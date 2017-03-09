CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 10 NZME Ltd
* NZME Fairfax NZ merger update
* NZCC are now seeking to provide a final determination on proposed merger by 11 April 2017
* NZME and Fairfax new zealand received, agreed to, request from NZCC to extend 15 march 2017 target date for NZCC's final decision on proposed merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner