UPDATE 2-Turkish opposition lawmaker gets 25-year sentence in espionage case
* Turkey facing severe criticism of rights record (Adds CHP leader, analyst comment, details)
March 29 Nzme Ltd
* NZME Fairfax NZ merger update
* NZME and Fairfax Media Limited's Fairfax New Zealand have received, and agreed to, a request from New Zealand Commerce Commission
* Request from NZCC to further extend target date for NZCC's final decision on proposed merger of two businesses to 2 may 2017
* NZME and Fairfax remain of view that merger enhances ability of companies to invest in new revenue streams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Turkey facing severe criticism of rights record (Adds CHP leader, analyst comment, details)
* Bitcoin exchange Coinbase announces former federal prosecutor Kathryn Haun has joined parent company board of directors - blog Source text: (http://bit.ly/2stkB6q) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.