March 29 Nzme Ltd

* NZME Fairfax NZ merger update

* NZME and Fairfax Media Limited's Fairfax New Zealand have received, and agreed to, a request from New Zealand Commerce Commission

* Request from NZCC to further extend target date for NZCC's final decision on proposed merger of two businesses to 2 may 2017

* NZME and Fairfax remain of view that merger enhances ability of companies to invest in new revenue streams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: