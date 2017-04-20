Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
April 21 NZX Ltd
* changes to nzx main board/debt market & nzax listing rules
* NZX will make changes as part of implementing rule changes in order to streamline current process for application of administrative trading halts
* scheduled go live date for changes is 22 May 2017 (unless timing for implementation is unexpectedly delayed)
* Rule changes remove the ability for issuers to submit announcements to NZX for release via email Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.