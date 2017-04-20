April 21 NZX Ltd

* changes to nzx main board/debt market & nzax listing rules

* NZX will make changes as part of implementing rule changes in order to streamline current process for application of administrative trading halts

* scheduled go live date for changes is 22 May 2017 (unless timing for implementation is unexpectedly delayed)

* Rule changes remove the ability for issuers to submit announcements to NZX for release via email Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: