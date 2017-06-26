BRIEF-Mastercard announces annual meeting results
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
June 27 Nzx Ltd
* It is reviewing its current equity market structure
* Is considering whether differential requirements for smaller companies should be part of solution
* Will commence formal consultation process on structure of its broader market and a review of its listing rules for main board issuers, in q3 2017
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina