June 30 Nzx Ltd

* For 5 months ended may 31, 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization are 38% up on prior year

* For five months ended may 31, 2017 total revenue was 2.3% down on prior year

* If market conditions return to average historical levels in second half of 2017, earnings result seen to be towards upper end of guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)