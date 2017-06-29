BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 30 Nzx Ltd
* For 5 months ended may 31, 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization are 38% up on prior year
* For five months ended may 31, 2017 total revenue was 2.3% down on prior year
* For five months ended may 31, 2017 total revenue was 2.3% down on prior year

* If market conditions return to average historical levels in second half of 2017, earnings result seen to be towards upper end of guidance range
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery