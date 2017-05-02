French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 3 NZX Ltd
* In April cash market trading total trades 123,409
* Aapril daily average trades for cash markets up 1.7 pct at 7,259
* For cash market trading, total value traded in April was NZ$3.3 billion, down 18.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.