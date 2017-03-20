BRIEF-Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct stake in Tata Technologies for $360 mln
* Committee of board approved partial divestment of stake held by company in Tata Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of company
March 21 NZX regulation-
* Has placed a trading halt on works finance (nz) limited's debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
* TUI COMPLETES SALE OF TRAVELOPIA TO KKR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)